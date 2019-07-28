Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Shares Declined While Broad Run Investment Management Has Cut Position by $19.75 Million; Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Position Boosted by Msdc Management Lp

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 470,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.49M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.32 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 12.26M shares traded or 45.24% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 76.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.99M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30 million, up from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 9.75% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $6.19. About 3.40 million shares traded or 88.80% up from the average. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 3.39% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Inc has invested 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Amp Cap has 336,264 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cornerstone stated it has 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Boltwood Cap Mngmt reported 7,200 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 0.6% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd holds 96,044 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Ameriprise invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Sand Hill Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.39% or 88,230 shares. Central owns 210,000 shares. Allen Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.79% stake. Park Natl Corporation Oh reported 150,732 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Fdx Incorporated has 21,760 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York-based Karpas Strategies Ltd has invested 4.31% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Limited Liability Co reported 449,526 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $11.64 million activity. $11.76 million worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R.

