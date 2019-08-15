Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Shareholder Liberty Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $379,218 as Stock Price Declined; Fagan Associates Increases Position in Conocophillips (COP)

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 54,955 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 6.83M shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 9,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 31,996 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 22,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 13.66 million shares traded or 39.94% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H accumulated 317,476 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested 0.34% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Castleark Limited Liability Co accumulated 71,460 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 22,680 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Horan Cap Advsrs Limited has invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Goodwin Daniel L holds 9,500 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts accumulated 637,223 shares. Capstone holds 10,110 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Dumont & Blake Investment Ltd has invested 0.3% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 41,973 are held by Wheatland Inc. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 19,386 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1,403 shares. Agf stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0.1% or 236,850 shares.

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92 million and $198.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.