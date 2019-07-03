Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Position Increased by Liberty Capital Management Inc; Sandler Capital Management Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 50,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.00 million, up from 169,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 9,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,996 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 22,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 2.54M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 24/05/2018 – SCHWAB: AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS $275M; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 14.08M shares. Westend Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 306,388 shares in its portfolio. Twin Incorporated has 3.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.55% or 5.16M shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn stated it has 9.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilsey Asset stated it has 12.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baltimore holds 3.11% or 150,916 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management stated it has 129,564 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. 53,000 are held by Mu Invests Co. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.66% or 20,148 shares. Northrock Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,844 shares. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 36,386 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 9.20M shares or 3.09% of the stock. Matrix Asset Advsr reported 4.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Long Road Counsel Lc has 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,929 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc (Call) by 55,000 shares to 305,000 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 245,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,129 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Coal Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $11.81 million activity. The insider Ruffel Charles A. bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250. SCHWAB CHARLES R also sold $11.76 million worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, February 1.

