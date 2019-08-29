Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Holding Held by Ycg Llc; Sandler Capital Management Has Lifted Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) Stake by $7.10 Million; Shares Declined

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 151,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 712,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.10 million, up from 561,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 2.98 million shares traded or 10.74% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 23,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 778,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.57M, up from 755,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 9.99 million shares traded or 2.83% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.07 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Korea Inv accumulated 20,400 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.02% or 7,213 shares. 4,910 are held by Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 7,697 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 786,494 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bell Retail Bank has 0.74% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Northern holds 0.04% or 3.17M shares in its portfolio. 169,423 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Natl Bank. Creative Planning invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 86,718 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 1,973 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital Inc has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Northeast Consultants reported 0.08% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 56,869 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 88,600 shares to 162,845 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 245,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,129 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Seagate Technology (STX) PT Lowered to $55 at FBN Securities – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Seagate (STX) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Seagate (STX) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate Technology plc Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,043 shares to 562,602 shares, valued at $38.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens LP accumulated 0.39% or 31,000 shares. 221,150 were accumulated by Whittier Tru. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 8,820 shares. Moreover, Quadrant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 7,015 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 904,113 shares. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0% or 42,202 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.16% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Personal Capital accumulated 0.02% or 31,846 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank owns 0.33% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 52,001 shares. Community Fincl Services Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 181,556 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt has invested 0.33% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Financial Mgmt Pro holds 0.01% or 571 shares in its portfolio. Ensemble Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.09 million shares. Creative Planning has 107,297 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa stated it has 0.93% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A also bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Monday, August 5.