Schwab Charles New Com (SCHW) Position Has Upped by First Long Island Investors Llc; Zwj Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Home Depot (HD)

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (SCHW) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 12,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 368,676 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.82 million, up from 356,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 6.55 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 42,104 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 37,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Point Cap Prtn Limited Liability Co has 3,143 shares. Factory Mutual Ins has 1.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 499,300 shares. Indiana And Inv Mngmt has invested 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Truepoint reported 1,547 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company invested in 1.49% or 229,280 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 32,889 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Communication has invested 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has 0.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,187 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Corp has 5,870 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 1.14% or 27,526 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Com reported 5,471 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors accumulated 0.05% or 1,892 shares. Choate Invest Advisors has 33,816 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 2,431 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 44,687 shares to 153,451 shares, valued at $20.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,699 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,867 shares to 150,159 shares, valued at $26.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,723 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. 2,500 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares with value of $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A..