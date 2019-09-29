Schwab Charles New Com (SCHW) Holder First Long Island Investors Has Lifted Its Stake by $494,320 as Stock Value Declined; Weiss Asset Management LP Decreased Dominion Energy (D) Holding as Valuation Declined

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 85.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 501,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 88,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (SCHW) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 12,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 368,676 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.82M, up from 356,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.15 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Megalith Finl Acquisition Co by 254,800 shares to 413,339 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc by 225,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DUK or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:ALSN) 1.3% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 372% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,926 were reported by Cadence Limited Com. Lifeplan Gru holds 0.11% or 3,043 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited holds 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 6,148 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 2,967 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,931 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,517 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med Trust has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 7,749 shares. Donaldson Lc holds 20,578 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 19,653 are held by Sky Invest Grp Incorporated Lc. Da Davidson stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wafra stated it has 255,007 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Dorsey Whitney Trust Lc reported 0.07% stake. Shine Inv Advisory owns 1,020 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Frontier reported 6,351 shares.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Charles Schwab’s (NYSE:SCHW) Share Price Gain of 74% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charles Schwab confirms around 600 layoffs – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Ruffel Charles A., worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 350 shares. Brinker owns 41,296 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 700,224 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 763,987 shares. Broad Run Investment Mgmt Lc has 3.53 million shares for 6.17% of their portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.21% or 38,496 shares. The California-based Whittier Communications has invested 0.27% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Prudential Fincl accumulated 0.07% or 1.10M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 752,856 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 207,610 shares. Barr E S And holds 2.5% or 632,035 shares. 70,000 are held by Rbf Limited Liability Company. Quadrant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 4,337 shares to 158,254 shares, valued at $18.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,159 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).