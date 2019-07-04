Schwab Charles Investment Management Upped Its Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stake by $310,589; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Gladius Capital Management LP Cut by $19.43 Billion Its Position

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 164,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 102,036 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 billion, down from 266,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 10,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,613 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 192,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 53,136 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 16,146 shares to 323,708 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 10,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,101 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Limited Company holds 0.02% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 12,890 shares. Finemark Bancshares, Florida-based fund reported 33,156 shares. M&T National Bank has 12,003 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Lafayette Invs Inc holds 1.25% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 108,159 shares. Maltese Limited Liability stated it has 0.85% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 19,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 45,405 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Kestrel Inv Management holds 0.34% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 23,300 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Voya Investment Mngmt invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Ejf Llc reported 144,068 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,909 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 0.01% or 537,385 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $125,925 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MAIWURM JAMES J, worth $31,689. REEDER JOE bought $29,972 worth of stock. Michael Mark C bought $12,323 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $31,860 was bought by Friis Mark E.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

