Schwab Charles Investment Management Upped Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake; Capital World Investors Upped Its Kb Home (KBH) Holding

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 2.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc acquired 80,181 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 4.01 million shares with $158.91 million value, up from 3.93 million last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $41.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 5.37 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Capital World Investors increased Kb Home (KBH) stake by 75.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital World Investors acquired 1.60 million shares as Kb Home (KBH)’s stock rose 18.28%. The Capital World Investors holds 3.71 million shares with $89.72M value, up from 2.12M last quarter. Kb Home now has $2.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 996,577 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division

Among 5 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. KB Home had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 27. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 13. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 27 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Bluecrest Cap reported 9,247 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 170,478 are held by Aperio Gp Limited Company. South Street Advisors Ltd Liability owns 157,288 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Moreover, D E Shaw And Inc has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 84,153 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability invested in 5,433 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Com owns 252,192 shares. Advent Cap Management De reported 7,102 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc reported 678 shares. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 64,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis has 267,202 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Co owns 36,880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advsr Lp invested in 0% or 84,867 shares.

Capital World Investors decreased Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 4.16M shares to 37.19M valued at $854.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Quotient Technology Inc stake by 3.31M shares and now owns 2.00 million shares. Tailored Brands Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh holds 180,069 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 18,621 shares. Highland Capital Limited Partnership invested in 176,900 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.05M shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund reported 18,876 shares. 5,848 are held by Northeast Fincl Consultants. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.32% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pitcairn has 0.06% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 14,425 shares. Barnett & Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 12,953 shares. Metropolitan Life invested in 0.09% or 46,969 shares. Korea-based National Pension Ser has invested 0.18% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Appleton Partners Ma has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mariner Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 215,645 shares stake.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) stake by 526,234 shares to 843,033 valued at $32.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 90,443 shares and now owns 1.50M shares. Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) was reduced too.