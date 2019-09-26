Schwab Charles Investment Management Raised Position in Matthews Intl (MATW); Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Position in New Residential Investment (NRZ) by $1.13 Million

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in New Residential Investment (NRZ) by 46.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 75,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 87,988 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 163,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in New Residential Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 2.91M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp (MATW) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 11,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The institutional investor held 287,004 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, up from 275,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Matthews Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 89,354 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 24/05/2018 – Matthews Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 26/04/2018 – Matthews International 2Q EPS 57c; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Cardinals Have Offer Out To Jordan Matthews?; 05/04/2018 – ESPN Boston: Sources: Ex-Bills WR Jordan Matthews to sign with Patriots; 28/04/2018 – Matthews Company Marketing Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 1; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP. v. VANDOR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1889 – 2018-03-27; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matthews International Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATW); 29/05/2018 – Matthews™ Sets Price-Per-Foot Record in the 91304 Zip Code; 14/03/2018 – Matthews™ Markets for Sale a 209-Unit Multifamily Building in Fort Worth, Texas; 26/04/2018 – Matthews Intl Sees FY18 Non-GAAP EPS Growth At Least 10%

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 25,796 shares to 498,675 shares, valued at $19.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 143,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold MATW shares while 47 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.25 million shares or 1.12% less from 25.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability holds 0% or 76,550 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 42,437 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0% or 83,011 shares. 296,786 are held by Rutabaga Capital Limited Company Ma. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 12,898 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.03% or 14,089 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.02% or 32,028 shares in its portfolio. Cim Mangement invested in 0.1% or 7,566 shares. Bridgeway Cap owns 158,500 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Ariel Invs Limited Liability Company reported 210,776 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 13,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bankshares owns 30,038 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interest Group Incorporated accumulated 6,721 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc has 1.53M shares. Moreover, United Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Joel Isaacson Lc owns 0.15% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 66,916 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Gp has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 340,914 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Pnc Fin Gru reported 0% stake. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 13,113 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 172,926 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.15% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Geode Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Advisors Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.81% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0.04% or 480,693 shares. Susquehanna International Group Llp has 400,056 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. Sloves Andrew had bought 1,800 shares worth $29,974.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.37 million for 7.14 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 28,066 shares to 135,626 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Sp 500 Etf (VOO) by 3,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).