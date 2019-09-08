Schwab Charles Investment Management Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Has Lifted as Shares Rose; Green Dot (GDOT) Holder Cortina Asset Management Cut Stake by $384,180 as Market Value Declined

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 87,263 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 93,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 592,353 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 35,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The institutional investor held 336,572 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, up from 300,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 209,074 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet 2Q EPS 86c; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces Acquisition Of General Pet Supply

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De invested in 275,256 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 62,796 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Macquarie stated it has 47,094 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 34,776 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Proshare Advisors Llc holds 15,249 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 12,287 shares. First Republic Inc reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.03% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 123.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.54% negative EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 40,738 shares to 406,134 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 31,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT).

