Schwab Charles Investment Management Lowered Idacorp (IDA) Holding as Shares Rose; Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) Shareholder Atria Investments Has Cut Its Stake

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 36,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 467,779 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.98 million, down from 504,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $111.19. About 467,139 shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) by 86.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 7,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The institutional investor held 1,185 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $347,000, down from 8,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Logitech Intl S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 139,303 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY SALES $2.57B, EST. $2.53B; 02/05/2018 – Logitech Grows to Highest Ever Fiscal Year Sales, Up 16%; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH SEES 2019 HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – LOGITECH CEO TELLS REUTERS SEES LOW PROBABILITY OF LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 28/03/2018 – Logitech G Launches New PRO Gaming Headset; 21/05/2018 – Logitech Files Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/03/2018 – CFO Pilette Disposes 322 Of Logitech International SA; 12/03/2018 – Cosemi Joins Logitech Collaboration Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold LOGI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 52.21 million shares or 4.40% more from 50.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 37,920 were accumulated by Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division. Gam Ag invested in 1.09 million shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 84,338 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 193,716 shares. 7,500 are held by Yorktown & Co Incorporated. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 20,772 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 438,308 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.08% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Virtu has invested 0.02% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Opus Capital Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.07% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 261,873 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 10,969 are owned by Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Analysts await Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. LOGI’s profit will be $75.49 million for 22.52 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Logitech International S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 96,113 shares to 125,242 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD) by 12,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.02 per share. IDA’s profit will be $96.26 million for 14.55 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.90% EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 33,137 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $101.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 23,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold IDA shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 36.73 million shares or 2.78% less from 37.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson & Co accumulated 2,269 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,439 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Qs Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 80,225 shares. Tompkins Corporation has invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 34,635 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 9,197 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Raymond James Financial Services Advsr reported 3,684 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Management Lc has invested 0.02% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). New York-based State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Principal Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 222,292 shares. Citigroup owns 21,632 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 20,378 shares. Drw Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 3,200 shares.