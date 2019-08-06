Schwab Charles Investment Management Lifted Service Intl (SCI) Holding by $2.32 Million; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Guggenheim Capital Has Increased Its Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 47,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 325,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, up from 277,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 3.25M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 58,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 821,083 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, up from 763,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 862,198 shares traded or 4.55% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other

