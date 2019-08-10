Schwab Charles Investment Management Increases Position in 2U (TWOU); Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Has Lifted Its Position by $472,400 as Shares Declined

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 468.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 59,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 71,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, up from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 4.63 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 11/05/2018 – 68DG: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 30/04/2018 – GLASSLEWIS RECOMMENDS NOT TO DISCHARGE DEUTSCHE BANK SPVY BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DOWNGRADES SPANISH EQUITIES FROM OVERWEIGHT TO BENCHMARK, CITING NEGATIVE EURO AREA PMI MOMENTUM; 22/03/2018 – ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG ELGG.DE : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 26 EUROS FROM 21 EUROS; RATING HOLD; 10/04/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 – UK’S SFO – EX-DEUTSCHE BANK TRADER PLEADS GUILTY OVER EURIBOR MANIPULATION; 24/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Finalizes Equities Business Review; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 08/05/2018 – Intersect ENT at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 48.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 110,112 shares as the company's stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 336,816 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, up from 226,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.16M market cap company. The stock increased 4.77% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 2.71M shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,311 shares to 18,078 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 15,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,273 shares, and cut its stake in Virtus Global Divid Income F.

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Deutsche Bank: Radical But Maybe Not Enough – Seeking Alpha" on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 26, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: "Deutsche Bank removes a trio of massive and expensive paintings from its Wall Street lobby – Business Insider" on July 15, 2019.