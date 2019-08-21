Schwab Charles Investment Management Increased Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Position by $988,764; As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Bragg Financial Advisors Cut Its Position by $928,016

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 6,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 114,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 million, up from 107,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 71,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 4.82 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.54% or 2.16M shares. Rnc Management Ltd Liability owns 1.06M shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Management stated it has 35,719 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Westend Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.17M shares or 0% of the stock. Colorado-based Amg National Tru Savings Bank has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 322,528 are held by Mount Lucas Mgmt Ltd Partnership. North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lynch & Assoc In reported 62,445 shares. Utah Retirement System has 1.37M shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 43,181 were reported by Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Lc. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.93% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Counselors holds 1.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 832,460 shares.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8,486 shares to 40,921 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 21,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Name Isn’t the Problem With AT&T’s Skinny Bundle – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sick of the Big 4 Wireless Carriers? There Are Alternatives – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 24,409 shares to 283,167 shares, valued at $41.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 57,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,782 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.