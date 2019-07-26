Schwab Charles Investment Management Increased Its Stake in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) as Shares Declined; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 13,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 291,228 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, up from 277,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 1.71M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC WANTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA ON ROCILETINIB; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY BEGINS EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FOR RUCAPARIB; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Tesaro, Clovis Look to Catalyst-Rich Year to Pull Them From Rut

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.77. About 3.75M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 180,950 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $22.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 80,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,112 shares, and cut its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technologies has 2,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Group Inc Inc holds 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 30,362 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Farallon Management Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Elk Creek Limited Liability invested in 501,724 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 259,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 850 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Atwood Palmer Incorporated reported 100 shares. Hap Trading Lc has 0.04% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 16,501 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Lc holds 0.04% or 7,740 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 45,808 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 70,297 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP owns 0.02% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 60,000 shares. Spark Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.77% or 673,100 shares in its portfolio.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 175,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

