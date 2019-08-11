Schwab Charles Investment Management Holds Stake in Seattle Genetics (SGEN); As Xencor (XNCR) Valuation Rose, First Light Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 30,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 456,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.47M, up from 426,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.88. About 385,647 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS WITHDRAWS 2018 ADCETRIS SALES; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Rev $140.6M; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS STARTS NEW PHASE 1 STUDY; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 45,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 511,328 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88M, up from 465,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 299,376 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Xencor (XNCR) Tops Q2 EPS by 18c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “INmune Bio Appoints Biotechnology Executive Edgardo Baracchini as New Board Member – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baird sees 37% upside in Regeneron in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 138,606 shares to 522,049 shares, valued at $42.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 293,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,111 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 10,629 shares. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Management, Sweden-based fund reported 325,965 shares. Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 457,432 shares. 19,537 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp. Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested in 40,899 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 270,989 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 25,652 shares. Cannell Peter B accumulated 225,985 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 13,500 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,584 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 30,647 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 35,713 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP has 65,200 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 64,997 shares to 572,002 shares, valued at $61.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 32,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seattle Genetics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/17: (FRAN) (YTRA) (ORN) Higher; (NUS) (IMRN) (INO) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seattle Genetics prices stock offering at $70; shares off 6% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.