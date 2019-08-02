Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Upped Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $94.33 Million; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Shares Declined, Corecommodity Management Has Cut by $439,550 Its Position

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 7,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 33,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 4.62M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 1.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 26.19M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55B, up from 24.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 29.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,455 shares to 11,264 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 117,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.97 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com holds 30,691 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 4.85M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,839 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Old Natl Bancorp In reported 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dubuque Bank holds 0.37% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 37,962 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.02 million shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Stanley holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 15,142 shares. M Secs has 11,368 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 42,890 are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,000 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Paloma Prtn Mngmt Commerce has invested 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.26% or 13,588 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.6% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Spc Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Syntal Capital Partners Ltd Co accumulated 21,511 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 26,037 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 585,751 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Ballentine Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 22,873 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 11,000 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America holds 11,916 shares. Cambiar Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Massachusetts Service Ma holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10.00 million shares. Summit Strategies holds 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 6,461 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested 2.73% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Albion Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated Ut stated it has 86,038 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5.17M shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 17,939 shares to 830,990 shares, valued at $39.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,747 shares, and cut its stake in Dean Foods Co New (NYSE:DF).