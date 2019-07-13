Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Upped Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Stake by $308,674 as Stock Price Rose; Dover (DOV) Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake by $456,444

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $100.06. About 835,431 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 8,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,392 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 191,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 202,468 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 02/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Studies of Empagliflozin and Its Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Effects (SUGAR); 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based; 23/03/2018 – CSL BEHRING -TRIAL TO EVALUATE EFFICACY, SAFETY OF CSL112 FOR REDUCTION OF EARLY RECURRENT CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS FOLLOWING ACUTE MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION; 02/04/2018 – Calian Group: CEO Kevin Ford Suffered a Cardiovascular Event Over the Easter Weekend; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 25/05/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Repair And Reconstruction Devices Market Analysis, Drivers, Opportunities & Challenges, With Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – MEDICINOVA INC SAYS THERE WERE NO INFECTIONS, NO CANCERS, NO CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS NO DEATHS RELATED TO MN-166; 23/04/2018 – cardiovascular systems inc. | viperwire advance guide wire, stealth 36 | K180416 | 04/17/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Stent Market Analysis Segmented By Technology, Material, End User & Geography, With Forecasts To 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Does Dover Corporation’s Restructuring Make It a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Dover Stock Soared in January – Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy After Earnings: Danaher or Dover? – Motley Fool” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.27M for 16.14 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Cabrera Ivonne M had sold 7,272 shares worth $641,609 on Tuesday, February 12. 2,184 shares were sold by Kosinski Anthony K, worth $196,713. Another trade for 12,363 shares valued at $1.08 million was sold by Kloosterboer Jay L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public holds 0.01% or 217,766 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 16 shares. Archford Strategies Lc holds 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 171 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.29% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). New York-based Sg Americas has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.09% or 410,069 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0.06% or 2.27 million shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.54% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company has 184,342 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 20 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Eagle Ridge Investment reported 7,490 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association holds 47,725 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 26,019 shares to 204,332 shares, valued at $60.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 524,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,182 shares, and cut its stake in Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA).

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Retain Accuray (ARAY) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Wright Medical (WMGI) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Retain NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/04/2019: CSII,NTRI,TVTY,NITE,INO – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) or 40,628 shares. 37 were reported by Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc). Renaissance Ltd Com owns 1.13M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 188,111 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 512,656 shares. Gabelli Funds has 0.05% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 13,000 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 48,014 shares. 101,133 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 29,756 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).