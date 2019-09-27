Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Upped By $1.70 Million Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake; Universal (UVV) Has 1.55 Sentiment

Universal Corp (UVV) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.03, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 96 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 62 cut down and sold holdings in Universal Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 20.59 million shares, up from 20.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Universal Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 44 Increased: 65 New Position: 31.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) stake by 3.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc acquired 11,716 shares as F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)’s stock declined 3.64%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 384,507 shares with $56.00 million value, up from 372,791 last quarter. F5 Networks Inc now has $8.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $140.01. About 108,211 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding

Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation for 144,289 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 530,286 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Trust Co has 0.64% invested in the company for 14,907 shares. The Georgia-based Benedict Financial Advisors Inc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Cna Financial Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,835 shares.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 22,644 shares traded. Universal Corporation (UVV) has declined 11.26% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVV); 18/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call; 07/03/2018 Universal Corp Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Announces Enhanced Cap Allocation Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Rev $607.5M; 29/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Sets Annual Meeting Date; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Raises Dividend to 75c; 23/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL CORP – DECLARED INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO SEVENTY-FIVE CENTS PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q EPS $1.20

Universal Corporation engages in leaf tobacco business worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. It has a 14.92 P/E ratio. The firm processes and sells flue-cured and burley tobaccos, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) stake by 83,446 shares to 249,056 valued at $25.16 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) stake by 59,619 shares and now owns 2.84 million shares. Rbb Bancorp was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. F5 Networks has $21100 highest and $13000 lowest target. $161’s average target is 14.99% above currents $140.01 stock price. F5 Networks had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 9 by Piper Jaffray. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. PiperJaffray upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, March 29 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8 to “Equal-Weight”.