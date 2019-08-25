Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Raised Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake by $5.65 Million; Alpha Windward Holding In Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Was Raised

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 1075.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 8,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 8,854 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460,000, up from 753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.69M shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Authorized a New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN $2.0 BLN TO $2.1 BLN RANGE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRLINE HAD `VERY SOLID’ FIRST QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philly airport; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Sub-Optimal Flight Schedule to Continue to Pressure Yields in 2Q; 03/05/2018 – LUV: CITIES INCLUDE OAKLAND, SAN DIEGO, SAN JOSE, SACRAMENTO; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Rela; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR, AIRCRAFT MECHANICS REACH 5-YR LABOR PACT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Rev $4.9B

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 235,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.48 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 5.65M shares traded or 87.98% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 412,081 shares to 136,759 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 223,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,458 shares, and cut its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 7,200 shares to 246 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 7,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

