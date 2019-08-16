Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) as Share Value Rose; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Shareholder Francisco Partners Management LP Decreased Its Stake

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 30,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 456,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.47M, up from 426,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 144,252 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics’ Hodgkin’s lymphoma drug gets U.S. approval; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS & ASTELLAS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) decreased its stake by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn't Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP'S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN'T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA'S NEW RULES; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: ANTM, SGEN, TMO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/17/2019: SGEN,GHSI,IMRN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “3 Stocks to Watch After Analyst Upgrades – Schaeffers Research” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GAIN Capital CEO Provides Business Update at Sandler O’Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in PS Business Parks, New Senior Investment Group, Civeo, PCM, GAIN Capital, and AMAG Pharmaceuticals â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.