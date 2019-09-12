Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Raised Its Netapp (NTAP) Holding by $2.03 Million; Stock Declined; As Macy’s (M) Market Value Declined, Advent Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 20.17 million shares traded or 77.30% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO KAREN HOGUET SPEAKS COMMENTS ONEARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Macy’s Backstage coming to Fair Oaks Mall; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – Fresh Spring Fashion Blooms at Macy’s; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MACY’S, AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney blames long winter for poor sales, cuts forecast; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 33,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.70 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 3.42M shares traded or 27.89% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 11,255 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 34,845 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Johnson Gru has 100 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% or 44,257 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 32,619 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 0.05% or 6,049 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 2,168 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 47,629 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Btc Mgmt Inc has 5,420 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 994 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). The New York-based Tortoise Invest Lc has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 67,299 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $202.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 60,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,770 shares, and cut its stake in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $10.67M for 111.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (Prn) by 508,000 shares to 16.53 million shares, valued at $64.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 904,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc.

