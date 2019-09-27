Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $937,422; As Tenaris S A (TS) Market Value Declined, Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Cut by $27.20 Million Its Position

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 24,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 266,896 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14M, down from 291,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 925,825 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 86.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 160,257 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 2.16 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 1.79 million shares to 4.27M shares, valued at $53.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 408,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,906 shares, and has risen its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New.

Analysts await Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TS’s profit will be $195.23M for 16.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Tenaris S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.51% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IRSA: The Crown Jewels Of Argentina’s Real Estate Are Selling At A Steep Discount – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tenaris Convenes General Meeting of Shareholders NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tenaris wins $1.9B ADNOC tubulars contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tenaris to Acquire IPSCO Tubulars from TMK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68M for 24.67 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “YANDEX AND NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR EXCLUSIVE MULTIMEDIA AGREEMENT TO BROADCAST NHL GAMES IN RUSSIA – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yandex Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex.Taxi Expands into the Regions Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.