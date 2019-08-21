Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Lowered Its Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stake by $1.85 Million; Yorktown Management & Research Co Holding in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 87,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 189,783 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 277,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 854,442 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.04. About 2.13 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) by 256,336 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $54.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 12,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,100 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.