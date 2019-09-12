Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Lowered By $527,280 Its Guess (GES) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Guess Inc (GES) stake by 4.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 32,955 shares as Guess Inc (GES)’s stock declined 18.32%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 747,880 shares with $12.08M value, down from 780,835 last quarter. Guess Inc now has $1.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 685,973 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSON: GUESS IS SEK WON’T IMPACT INFLATION MUCH GOING FORWARD; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 84c-EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – GUESS – CO, GUCCI SIGNED AGREEMENT THAT WILL RESULT IN CONCLUSION OF ALL PENDING IP LITIGATIONS, TRADEMARK OFFICE MATTERS WORLDWIDE AMONG COS; 19/04/2018 – GUESS INC – TERMS OF AGREEMENT REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 08/03/2018 JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 27/03/2018 – H&M CEO SAYS BEST GUESS IS 2019 CAPEX IN LINE WITH 2018; 21/03/2018 – GUESS? INC GES.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.85, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 6.0%; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI REPORT SETTLEMENT PACT; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sales Abroad Growing, But U.S. Struggles Lead to Loss

Among 2 analysts covering PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PennyMac Mortgage has $23 highest and $2300 lowest target. $23’s average target is 3.42% above currents $22.24 stock price. PennyMac Mortgage had 3 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $23.0000 Initiates Coverage On

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. It has a 9.55 P/E ratio. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities .

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares while 32 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 52.91 million shares or 13.20% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 26,906 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Limited Liability owns 27,934 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 3,190 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.04% or 20,237 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 28,805 shares. Smith Graham & Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 388,483 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 234,818 shares. Swiss Bank reported 141,400 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 128,670 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co has 245,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.33% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) for 87,685 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 318,913 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 14.62% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) stake by 51,881 shares to 760,660 valued at $17.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 33,283 shares and now owns 1.11 million shares. Cushman Wakefield Plc was raised too.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 38.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.13 per share. GES’s profit will be $12.02M for 26.40 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Bolla Gianluca, worth $147,300. Another trade for 347,353 shares valued at $4.97M was bought by ALBERINI CARLOS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold GES shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 53.12 million shares or 1.65% less from 54.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 21,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 22,270 shares. 105,658 are owned by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 57,246 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 81,049 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 32,952 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P, a New York-based fund reported 52,828 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,875 are owned by Petrus Tru Communication Lta. Maverick Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). First Manhattan Communications owns 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset owns 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 2,119 shares. Moreover, Gam Hldg Ag has 0.04% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 56,431 shares.