Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Lifted Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Holding by $3.53 Million; Centre Asset Management Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $6.34 Million; Share Value Declined

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 320,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $4.275. About 767,057 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 3.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,740 shares to 106,530 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

