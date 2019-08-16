Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Decreased Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $17.58 Million as Stock Declined; Loeb Partners Has Cut Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding as Share Price Declined

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 81,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 83,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 3.66 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 676,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 3.21M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.59 million, down from 3.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 811,372 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09M for 34.72 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

