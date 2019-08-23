Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Cut Its Westlake Chem (WLK) Position by $3.91 Million as Share Value Declined; Todd Asset Management Position in Itau Unibanco Holdings Sa (ITUB) Has Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holdings Sa (ITUB) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 527,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.62 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 14.75 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itau Bba International Plc’s A3 Long-term Deposit And Issuer Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CHANGING PRICE POLICY WON’T HAVE BIG IMPACT: ITAU BBA; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 14/03/2018 – ITAU BBA SEES BRDT3, CRFB3, BTOW3, CVCB3, GOLL4 ADDED TO IBOV; 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TO STABLE OUTLOOK ON MULTIPLE BRAZILIAN BANKS AND B3 S.A.; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 58,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 242,675 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47M, down from 301,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.84. About 404,210 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook for Westlake Chemical Corp. to Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 28/03/2018 – Westlake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK); 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt reported 35,616 shares stake. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,729 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 24,837 were reported by United Serv Automobile Association. Comm Bancorp holds 3,731 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 24,028 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 106,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.07% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Toth Finance Advisory accumulated 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 425,566 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 486,785 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 48,473 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management owns 38,794 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 1.20 million shares to 4.89 million shares, valued at $180.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 94,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.