Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Cut Its Western Un Co (WU) Position; Erie Indemnity Company – Class A (ERIE) SI Increased By 42.35%

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Western Un Co (WU) stake by 29.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 1.19 million shares as Western Un Co (WU)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 2.89M shares with $53.41M value, down from 4.09 million last quarter. Western Un Co now has $8.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 1.26 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students

Erie Indemnity Company – Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) had an increase of 42.35% in short interest. ERIE’s SI was 234,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 42.35% from 164,800 shares previously. With 53,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Erie Indemnity Company – Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE)’s short sellers to cover ERIE’s short positions. The SI to Erie Indemnity Company – Class A’s float is 0.95%. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $265.5. About 61,728 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset has 0.66% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 47,844 shares. Legal And General Group Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.03M shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.04% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 203,001 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation has 584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Group Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 652,356 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 46,777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.08% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 22 shares. Hartford Invest Management Com holds 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 51,437 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.2% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Sector Pension Board has 36,431 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has 894,001 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 4.60 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 61,452 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $402,809 activity. 21,950 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares with value of $402,809 were sold by Agrawal Rajesh K..

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 3,450 shares to 392,091 valued at $87.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) stake by 28,955 shares and now owns 244,051 shares. Nexa Res S A was raised too.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. WU’s profit will be $206.74M for 10.69 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. $20,014 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) was bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr.. 686 shares were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A, worth $165,024.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.88 billion. The firm provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. It has a 46.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Erie Indemnity Company shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 2,026 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 17,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 6,382 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc has invested 0.05% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 73,260 were reported by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation. Barclays Plc owns 3,162 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Franklin Res holds 0.14% or 1.48 million shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,167 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 668 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 35,504 shares. Texas-based Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 222,600 were reported by Old Republic Intll. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd stated it has 30 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,318 shares. Bogle Mngmt Lp De owns 42,390 shares.