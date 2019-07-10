Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Boosted Its Southern Copper (SCCO) Stake by $842,049 as Valuation Rose; American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Stock Price Rose While J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 21,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,413 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 207,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.55 billion market cap company. It closed at $37.25 lastly. It is up 31.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $118.67. About 615,993 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK)

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Aqua America’s Stock Plunged 7.6%. Should American Water Works Investors Fear a Similar Scenario? – Motley Fool” on October 24, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Water Hosts Project WET Workshops for Camden Educators this Summer – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AWWA 2019 American Water Scholarship Presented to University of Colorado at Boulder Doctoral Student Kaitlin Mattos – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “West Virginia American Water Files 2020 Infrastructure Replacement Plan and Distribution System Improvement Charge – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37 million for 31.56 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, M&T Bancorp Corporation has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 15,857 shares. Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America holds 0.01% or 521 shares. 18,261 were accumulated by Natl Investment Serv Wi. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.1% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Kingfisher Capital Limited Co owns 22,817 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc owns 4,168 shares. Northern Tru reported 3.67 million shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards Com invested in 0.08% or 7,957 shares. Goelzer Invest Incorporated owns 4,900 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 7,756 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has 1,740 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 9,500 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 828,600 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 95,238 shares to 364,877 shares, valued at $20.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 6,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “ICSG Raises 2019 Copper Deficit Prediction – Investing News Network” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Southern Copper Sank 16% in November – Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southern Copper: A Copper Major With An Ambitious Growth Plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc accumulated 19,908 shares or 0% of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 8,745 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.01% or 180,500 shares. North Star Invest Corporation reported 1,212 shares. State Street Corporation owns 4.21M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Waverton Investment Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Ameriprise Financial owns 592,810 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding stated it has 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Principal Financial Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Fmr Ltd holds 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) or 44,085 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 248 shares. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 11,559 shares. 100 are owned by City Holdings. Moreover, Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has 0.11% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 101,104 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.01% stake.