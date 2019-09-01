Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Juniper Networks (JNPR) as Shares Declined; Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Holder Litespeed Management Boosted Its Position by $301,600 as Stock Price Declined

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 32.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 701,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.05 million, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 2.63M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 27/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Connected Clothing to Become $1 Billion Industry in 2020 – Fastest-Growing Wearables Sector; 21/03/2018 – Eucom: Joint U.S.-Israel Exercise Juniper Cobra 2018 Concludes; 22/05/2018 – NexusTours remains at the technological forefront at the Juniper SUMMIT 2018; 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Home Automation Revenues to Exceed $45 Billion by 2023, as Smart Security Dominates the Market; 24/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics Adoption to Soar, Treating 130 Million Sufferers of Chronic Conditions by 2023; 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital III Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 796,053 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 73 shares. Charles Schwab Inc invested in 0% or 142,139 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% or 40,032 shares in its portfolio. Northern holds 422,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 455,790 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Sei Invs invested in 475,754 shares. Texas Yale Capital owns 8,644 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 20,214 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Cwm Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 202 shares. 5,827 were reported by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company. Hl Services Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Plc holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 23,410 shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1.16 million shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 671,473 shares to 7.61 million shares, valued at $23.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 16,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,244 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

