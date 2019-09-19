Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Coherent (COHR) as Share Value Declined; As Cyrusone (CONE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Honeywell International Has Cut Its Holding

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 4,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 179,880 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.53M, up from 175,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $158.96. About 239,914 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 8,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 38,011 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19 million, down from 46,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.3. About 343,127 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CONE’s profit will be $100.74 million for 20.87 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,464 are held by Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 128,741 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 28,900 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 321,487 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 177,289 shares. Moreover, Fagan Assocs Incorporated has 0.11% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 4,505 shares. Penn stated it has 49,405 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Cls Invests Ltd Co invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Honeywell has 38,011 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Channing Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.39% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 144,800 shares. Cipher LP invested in 15,971 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 84,689 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Quantbot LP holds 4,571 shares. State Street Corporation reported 4.60 million shares.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 21,150 shares to 67,716 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 177,397 shares to 611,704 shares, valued at $32.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 85,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,362 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).