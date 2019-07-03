Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Boosted Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $28.79 Million as Stock Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose While Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 150,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 984,419 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.35M, up from 833,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.4. About 623,628 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.53 million shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,172 shares to 81,127 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 13,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,587 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Ad.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 3,965 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 1,129 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 43.87 million shares. Advisory Net Ltd Co accumulated 14,589 shares. Finance Advantage Inc accumulated 0.05% or 680 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation owns 36,142 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.48% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 558,727 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc holds 0.69% or 25,800 shares. Lockheed Martin Mgmt invested in 51,880 shares. Washington reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Vestor Cap Llc holds 0.01% or 599 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.43 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 4,080 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 16,146 shares to 323,708 shares, valued at $14.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 114,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,017 shares, and cut its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

