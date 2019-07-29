Schwab Charles Investment Management Boosted Molina Healthcare (MOH) Position by $2.74 Million; Shares Declined; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Decreased Its Pcm (PCMI) Stake by $5.30 Million

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 133,342 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 19,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 389,305 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.27M, up from 369,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $139.86. About 361,642 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.24-Adj EPS $4.74; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION; 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina; 06/03/2018 Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing of Synthetic Exchange Transaction; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C/SHR

Analysts await PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) to report earnings on July, 31. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. PCMI’s profit will be $9.86M for 10.93 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by PCM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Commerce Hlds (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 71,426 shares to 445,746 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Northwest by 29,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26,544 activity.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 16,416 shares to 420,244 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 149,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,052 shares, and cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Commerce has 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 52 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.02% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 12,809 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership, Maryland-based fund reported 4,117 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 599,241 shares. Connable Office stated it has 2,353 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,236 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 4,005 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rudman Errol M reported 9,800 shares stake. Tcw Inc invested in 0.86% or 635,639 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,446 shares or 0% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Highland Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). The Wisconsin-based Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 68,612 shares.