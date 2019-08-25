Schwab Charles Investment Management Boosted Its D R Horton (DHI) Holding; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Upped By $771,580 Its Eqt (EQT) Stake

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Eqt Corp (EQT) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc acquired 38,579 shares as Eqt Corp (EQT)’s stock declined 24.75%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 2.18M shares with $45.17M value, up from 2.14 million last quarter. Eqt Corp now has $2.64B valuation. The stock decreased 8.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 12.07M shares traded or 135.88% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT acquires Italian online price comparison platform Facile.it; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 18/04/2018 – EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII FUND BUYS FACILE.IT FROM OAKLEY CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – EQM ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OLYMPUS GATHERING SYSTEM, ITS 75% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE GATHERING SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE; 30/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell global industrial automation company Piab; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Well Positioned to Advance Strategy, Implement Separation Plan; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc acquired 63,465 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)'s stock rose 3.56%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 1.48 million shares with $61.06M value, up from 1.41M last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $18.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.35M shares traded or 34.78% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) stake by 26,861 shares to 990,447 valued at $13.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fts International Inc stake by 34,639 shares and now owns 412,982 shares. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. D.R. Horton has $5900 highest and $41 lowest target. $50.88’s average target is 3.39% above currents $49.21 stock price. D.R. Horton had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. Buckingham Research maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $53 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Grp invested in 0.02% or 512,220 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has 966,454 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Stralem & Inc holds 3.28% or 172,905 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 8,340 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Two Sigma Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Holowesko Partners holds 935,000 shares. Markel Corp reported 9,957 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Long Pond Cap Lp has 12.34 million shares for 17.8% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.27M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 157,541 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amica Retiree Tru has 0.08% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 2,080 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation has $24 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 59.42% above currents $10.35 stock price. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $4.5000 target in Friday, July 26 report. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 511,041 shares to 1.13 million valued at $35.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 48,610 shares and now owns 1.56 million shares. Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) was reduced too.