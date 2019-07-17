Schwab Charles Cp New Com (SCHW) Position Maintained by Qci Asset Management Inc; Blackrock (BLK) Holding Raised by Putnam Fl Investment Management Co

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Cp New Com (SCHW) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 16,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 351,138 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02M, up from 334,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Cp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 5.24 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 3,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,971 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94 million, up from 38,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $471.34. About 333,978 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 20/05/2018 – BLACKROCK:HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Investors Flock to BlackRock’s Tech ETF — in Europe, That Is; 22/03/2018 – REG-Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet decreased to below 5 percent; 09/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Says Jobs Report Good for Risk Assets on Wages (Video); 16/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS VALMET STAKE TO BELOW 5%; 19/04/2018 – MOVES-BlackRock hires Goldman’s Neary as top compliance officer exits; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Add Three Executives as Independent Directors; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: IPO: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit – source – The Edge Markets; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Recently Went Public With Questions It Is Asking Gun Makers and Sellers After Parkland Shooting

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 30,401 shares to 16,054 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 26,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,145 shares, and cut its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $11.64 million activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Cap stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Sei Investments accumulated 720,075 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 90.42M shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 6,306 are owned by Gsa Ptnrs Llp. Valley National Advisers reported 6,051 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il owns 293,191 shares. Intll Grp invested in 0.08% or 470,728 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mngmt stated it has 70,135 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 12.22 million shares stake. Investec Asset Management North America Inc invested 0.19% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 66,800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 522,938 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 843,137 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,792 shares to 195,950 shares, valued at $37.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,183 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF).

