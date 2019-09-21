Schw (SCHW) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Shareholder Zevin Asset Management Boosted Ecolab (ECL) Holding

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Schw (SCHW) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 46,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 344,996 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.87M, up from 298,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Schw for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 6.21M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 1,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 37,759 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46M, up from 36,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58M shares traded or 38.92% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wmt (NYSE:WMT) by 4,783 shares to 147,677 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cmg (NYSE:CMG) by 2,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,451 shares, and cut its stake in Pep (NYSE:PEP).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock.

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40M and $310.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kubota Corp Sedol 6497509 Jp by 21,825 shares to 144,506 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,756 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS).

