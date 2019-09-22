Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU)

Since Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86

Table 1 demonstrates Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Pure Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.