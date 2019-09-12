Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

We are comparing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 10.81 N/A 0.30 33.97

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are PICO Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.