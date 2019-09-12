Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)

This is a contrast between Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival GX Acquisition Corp. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GX Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has 2.61% stronger performance while GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats GX Acquisition Corp.