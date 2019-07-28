Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 228.58 N/A 0.06 174.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.37% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.5% 1.9% 0% 0% 2.31%
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.1% 1.1% 1.51% 3.91% 0% 3.06%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 4 of the 5 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

