Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|228.58
|N/A
|0.06
|174.14
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 74.37% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.5%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|2.31%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.1%
|1.1%
|1.51%
|3.91%
|0%
|3.06%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
Summary
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 4 of the 5 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.