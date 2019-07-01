Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1661.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.37% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.5% 1.9% 0% 0% 2.31% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.48% 0.6% 0% 0% 0% 2.26%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.