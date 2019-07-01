Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|1661.65
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.37% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.5%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|2.31%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.48%
|0.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.26%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
