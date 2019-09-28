Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)

Both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 16.22M 0.03 297.58

Table 1 demonstrates Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 161,553,784.86% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.