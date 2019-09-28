Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)

Both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|16.22M
|0.03
|297.58
Table 1 demonstrates Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|161,553,784.86%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
