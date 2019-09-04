Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.