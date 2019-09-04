Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
