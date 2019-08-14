Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Comparison side by side

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Replay Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.