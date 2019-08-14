Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Comparison side by side

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Replay Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.
