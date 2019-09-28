Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has 54.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -39.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s peers have 2.89 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Dividends

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.