Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.37% and 49.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.5% 1.9% 0% 0% 2.31% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. -0.59% 0.2% 2% 0% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.