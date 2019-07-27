Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) Comparing side by side

Both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.37% and 8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.5% 1.9% 0% 0% 2.31% Crescent Acquisition Corp. -0.6% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp.