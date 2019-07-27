Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) Comparing side by side

Both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.37% and 8%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.5%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|2.31%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|-0.6%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp.
