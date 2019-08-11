Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) Comparing side by side

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.58
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.1% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Boxwood Merger Corp.
