Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) Comparing side by side

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.1% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Boxwood Merger Corp.