Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.