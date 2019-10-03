Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.